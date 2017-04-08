Delay in Dugarajapatnam port work resented

The Congress leaders brought to the fore once again the long-pending demand for starting the Dugarajapatnam port works in the district.
Asserting that the project was approved by the Parliament and the Union Cabinet prior to the bifurcation of united AP, the Congress leaders on Friday criticised the State and the Central governments for what they described as ‘inordinate delay’ in the implementation of the port project.
Led by former Tirupati MP Chinta Mohan, the Congress leaders and cadres staged a dharna at Clock Tower Centre in Gudur town and also took out a rally to the Gudur Sub-Collector’s Office in protest against the delay in starting the port works. “This is an ancient port and it is the Andhra people’s unquestioned right. Nobody should forget that this port was mentioned as the second priority item in the AP Reorganisation Act,” said Mr. Mohan.
