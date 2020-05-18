Delay in blood supply may affect thalassemics’ health

Hanuma Nayak, an agriculturist from Jettipalem village under Rentichentala mandal of Guntur district, is a worried man.

Both his grandsons Deva Pratap Nayak (11) and Anji Nayak (9), have turned anaemic. The little boys throw up whatever he feeds them due to indigestion. “This is due to a delay in blood transfusion,” said Mr. Nayak, informing that the two boys are thalassemic and explains how the lockdown has caused a delay of over a month that has resulted in a deterioration of their health.

Every fortnight, the boys are taken to Hyderabad for blood transfusion as that is the only way to keep their health ‘normal’. But this time, he is waiting for official permission to visit a blood transfusion centre in Vijayawada, thanks to SAPTHA Foundation (Support and Awareness for People with Thalassemia) and a hospital called Thalassemia Daycare Transfusion Therapy Centre. Established by Sarath Babu Voggu, thalassemia patients visit this place for blood transfusion.

Life is difficult for people who inherit this blood disorder that reduces the production of functional haemoglobin (the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen). This causes a shortage of red blood cells and low levels of oxygen in the bloodstream, leading to a variety of health problems.

“It is difficult to find blood donors during the lockdown period. The ones who are coming forward are being asked to undergo an ‘observation’ period of 14 days,” said Mr. Sarath Babu, adding that in view of the plight of the thalassemia patients, the officials should evolve a mechanism to bring down waiting times. “They could conduct the COVID-19 tests on them and allow those who test negative to donate blood,” he suggested, reminding that thalassemia patients need fresh blood.

The National Blood Transfusion Council, which works under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has said that activities of blood collection and voluntary blood donation should be allowed to meet blood requirements. Citing its directives, Mr. Sarath Babu said that authorities concerned should act on this with haste.

“The 14-day period is being insisted keeping in view the COVID-19 guidelines. We do not want to put thalassemia patients at risk. We are in talks with the district administration and after getting its nod, we will allow people who test negative for COVID-19 to donate their blood immediately,” said Usha Rani, Additional District Medical and Health Officer (AIDS, Leprosy).

May 8 is International Thalassemia Day that calls attention to issues faced by people suffering from this blood disorder. This year’s theme is ‘The dawning of a new era for Thalassemia: Time for a global effort to make novel therapies accessible and affordable to patients’.