Deity will be worshipped in 10 alankarams during Dasara festivities at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada from October 3, says Executive Officer

The 10-day annual Dasara festivities atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of Goddess Kanaka Durga here, will begin from October 3. The Kanaka Durga temple Vaidic committee has decided to adorn the presiding deity in 10 alankarams (attires) this year. The devotees will witness 10 manifestations of Goddess Durga in 10 different alankarams throughout the festival, culminating in a special appearance as Sri Rajarajeshwari Devi Alankaram on the concluding day.

Speaking to The Hindu, Kanaka Durga temple Executive Officer K.S. Rama Rao said each day of the festival will feature the presiding deity, Goddess Kanaka Durga, adorned in a different avatar, or manifestation. The Vaidic Committee and priests have suggested that the Dasara festival celebrations begin with Sri Bala Tripura Sundari Devi alankaram this year. The other alankarams include Sri Gayatri Devi, Sri Annapoorna Devi, Sri Lalitha Tripura Sundari Devi, Sri Maha Chandi Devi, Sri Maha Lakshmi Devi, Sri Saraswati Devi, Sri Durga Devi, Sri Mahishasuramardhini Devi and Sri Rajarajeswari Devi, he said.

The EO said that the temple priests would deck up the deity in Sri Saraswati Devi alankaram on Aswiyuja suddha Shashti, Saptami on October 9. It is a practice to adorn the deity as Sri Saraswati Devi on Moola nakshatram, a star in the Telugu calendar. Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family are expected to visit on the auspicious Moola Nakshatram day. It is a practice that the Chief Minister will present silk robes to the deity on Moola Nakshatram day, he said.

The Executive Officer said that the Kanaka Durga temple priests would perform Teppotsavam, a celestial boat ride, for Goddess Kanaka Durga and Lord Malleswara Swamy on the concluding day. The processional deities would be brought to the Durga ghat. The processional deities would be placed in a swam-shaped boat for the Teppposavam. The devotees can visit www.kanakadurgamma.org to book seva tickets and for Dasara festival details, he added.

Kanaka Durga temple authorities made some key changes in the alankarams last year. Sri Maha Chandi Devi alankaram was introduced during last year as per the recommendations of the Vedic committee. The festivities usually begin with the Swarna Kavachalankruta Durga Devi Alankaram on the first day of the festival. The Vaidic Committee decided to discontinue Swarna Kavachalankruta Durga Devi Alankaram and start the festivities with Sri Bala Tripurasundari Devi Alankaram.

