Degree student bags ward in Kurnool

Improving civic amenities is my top priority, says Sapuri Madhuri.

KURNOOL

09 March 2021 01:14 IST

Sapuri Madhuri, a YSRCP candidate, elected corporator unanimously

At a time when her contemporaries are busy planning for higher studies, 23-year-old Sapuri Madhuri is drawing strategies for improving amenities in the colonies she will represent in the Municipal Council.

Ms. Madhuri, a YSRCP candidate, has been elected corporator of the 35th ward of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation unanimously even as the civic body will go to polls on Wednesday after a decade. She has got a strong support from the residents of the ward and Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy. The BJP and CPI (M) candidates from the ward withdrew their nomination in her favour.

The second-year degree student says the poor civic amenities and the negligence in addressing them prompted her to contest the municipal polls and that the ward being reserved for the Backward Classes (women) gave her an opportunity.

“Bad roads in our colonies have been a concern and going out of the house means enduring the problems. Funds were sanctioned and contracts given, but the works never got completed. Now, these issues will be given on a priority,” says Ms. Madhuri.

Paucity of drinking water is another issue, Mr. Madhuri says, adding that she would do her best to address it at the earliest. “Around 2,500 houses will also be built in the ward very soon,” she says.

Ms. Madhuri, apart from discharging her responsibility as a corporator, is also planning to complete her studies.

“I had to discontinue studies for some years owing to my ill-health. Now, I am planning to complete it in an open university. Having been elected, I have also fulfilled my father’s dream in a way. He always wanted to contest the municipal polls,” says Ms. Madhuri, daughter of Sapuri Veeraiah, a real estate businessman.

“The welfare schemes introduced by the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government offer a lot of scope for development. I am sure my daughter will meet the expectation of the people,” says Mr. Veeraiah.