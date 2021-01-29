Degree first year student goes missing

The police have formed a team to trace a degree final year student who went missing at Marjepalle in Gangavaram mandal near Palamaner on January 21.
His parents lodged a police complaint on Thursday after they found a letter purportedly written by the student, Ganesh (20), before he left home. The parents, in the complaint, said Ganesh has been a good student since his school days.
The parents said in the letter , Ganesh said that he was struggling to cope up with depression. According to the parents, they saw Ganesh last when he left home on his motorbike, carrying his college bag and mobile phone, in the evening on January 21.
Gangavaram SI Sudhakar Reddy said a missing case has been registered. “We are leaving no stone unturned to trace the boy. We are pursuing all technical support available,” he said.
