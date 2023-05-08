Degree college lecturers in Andhra Pradesh seek government permission for inter-zone transfers

May 08, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Andhra Pradesh Government College Teachers’ Association (GCTA-AP) has urged the State government to accord one-time permission for inter-zone transfers of lecturers, physical directors and librarians working in government degree colleges.

Association general secretary M. Syam Babu and the members submitted a memorandum to Principal Secretary (Higher Education) J. Shyamala Rao at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on May 8 (Monday).

Mr. Syam Babu said that the State government gave an opportunity to the teaching staff for inter-district transfers by issuing the G.O. Rt. No. 60 on April 19, 2022. The government also accorded permission for zonal transfers of the staff who were absorbed into government degree colleges from private aided degree colleges recently.

However, some government lecturers recruited by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) have been posted in other than their native zones as the recruitment of lecturers in government degree colleges is done based on the State-level merit and the lecturers are posted at zonal cadre.

The association maintained that these lecturers were suffering as they were working far away from their parents and families.

Mr. Syam Babu said that the lecturers wanted posting at their native zones for various reasons including employment of their spouses, children’s education and medical treatment. “We have requested the government to accord a one-time permission for inter-zone transfers of regular government lecturers, physical directors and librarians. It will not affect the vacancy position and local reservation as the lecturers are posted through State cadres in the gazetted category. The local reservation is not applicable as per GO. Ms. No. 674 GA (SPF-A) dated October 28, 1975,” he said.