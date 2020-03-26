Defying orders, people venture out with families including children in Vijayawada

“Public are requested to follow the lockdown and remain indoors for safety. Only one person from a family has to come out for getting essential items not exceeding a radius of 3 km. Section 144 is being implemented across the State, and strict action will be taken against those defying the instructions,” was an order issued by the State government on Wednesday.

But people ventured out along with their family members, including children, to buy groceries and vegetables. People flooded Rythu Bazars in the city at dawn on Thursday with their children in tow, and many of them were not covering their mouth and nose.

Sans masks or face covers

Police on duty were seen asking them to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief in case they don’t have masks. Also, they were “helpless” in implementing the ‘one person from one family’ rule. In some cases, three to four persons, including children from a family were seen at the market.

In fact, a person staged a sit-in for a while for not being allowed to go to the Rythu Bazar and had his son aged around six years with him. Soon, he entered into an argument with the police saying he “did not know the rules. I am going to bring back my family member who went to the Rythu Bazaar,” the auto driver said, near Patamata Rythu Bazaar.

Indifferent to advisories

“The government and doctors have been advising people to avoid places that have gathering of people. But they seem to be indifferent to the advisories,” said a police constable on duty.

When parents were asked why they brought their children along to the market, they gave a puzzled look. “He (the child) is insisting,” was a cryptic reply of a person, and was reluctant to answer further queries. Another visitor, a woman of about 30, said: “None to look after the child at home.” Soon her husband, who was buying fruits at a little distance, joined to take them home.

“We have been listening to this kind of pleas. See what happened just now. The lady was saying none at home but the entire family has come to the market. People can come out to fetch essential commodities. But they also should follow the lockdown instructions,” he said.