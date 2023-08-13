Deficit rains hit agriculture in Vizianagaram district

August 13, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Agriculture is yet to pick up in most mandals of Vizianagaram district, thanks to deficit rainfall over the past two weeks. Normally, the sowing is almost complete in the district by August first week. With the rain playing spoilsport in many areas, however, the sowing is yet to gain full momentum.

According to officials, the rainfall was only 19.4 mm as against the average 61.9 mm till August 11 in the district. It was, however, good in July, wherein 312 mm rainfall was recorded in the district as against the average 171 mm. The current situation is similar to June, which witnessed a significant deficit in rainfall of 59 mm as against the average 124 mm.

Normally, paddy is sown on 90,255 hectares, but this time it was confined to only 21,871 hectares. Maize is being grown only on 6,975 hectares as against the normal 15,268 hectares. Sowing of cotton, sugarcane and other crops has also fallen steeply this year.

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna said agriculture could have been normal in Cheepurupalli, Gajapathingaram, Bobbili and other areas had the government properly developed canals and distribution network to supply water from the River Nagavali from Thotapalli project.

“Farmers are facing untold miseries in the absence of assured irrigation. That is why many of them are leaving agriculture. It would have a cascading affect on the public, with the prices of all commodities skyrocketing. Tomatoes, which recently touched ₹100 a kg, is a classic example of that. At least now, the government should focus on irrigation to instil confidence among farmers.” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

