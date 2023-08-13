HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deficit rains hit agriculture in Vizianagaram district

Deficit rainfall in Vizianagaram district in August so far has hindered sowing of paddy, maize, cotton, sugarcane and other crops; TDP district president asks govt. to focus on irrigation to help farmers and prevent price hikes

August 13, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

K Srinivasa Rao

Agriculture is yet to pick up in most mandals of Vizianagaram district, thanks to deficit rainfall over the past two weeks. Normally, the sowing is almost complete in the district by August first week. With the rain playing spoilsport in many areas, however, the sowing is yet to gain full momentum.

According to officials, the rainfall was only 19.4 mm as against the average 61.9 mm till August 11 in the district. It was, however, good in July, wherein 312 mm rainfall was recorded in the district as against the average 171 mm. The current situation is similar to June, which witnessed a significant deficit in rainfall of 59 mm as against the average 124 mm. 

Normally, paddy is sown on 90,255 hectares, but this time it was confined to only 21,871 hectares. Maize is being grown only on 6,975 hectares as against the normal 15,268 hectares. Sowing of cotton, sugarcane and other crops has also fallen steeply this year.  

TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna said agriculture could have been normal in Cheepurupalli, Gajapathingaram, Bobbili and other areas had the government properly developed canals and distribution network to supply water from the River Nagavali from Thotapalli project.

“Farmers are facing untold miseries in the absence of assured irrigation. That is why many of them are leaving agriculture. It would have a cascading affect on the public, with the prices of all commodities skyrocketing. Tomatoes, which recently touched ₹100 a kg, is a classic example of that. At least now, the government should focus on irrigation to instil confidence among farmers.” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.