Deficit rainfall leave Annamayya farmers in distress amid Kharif season

Farmers of Annamayya district are concerned as a substantial portion of the agriculture fields in the district appears to be fallow due to deficit rainfall in the midst of Kharif season. Despite it being late August, numerous areas remain uncultivated or are showing signs of crops withering.

This distressing scenario assumes significance following the State government exerting pressure on Agriculture Department officials to ensure that farmers’ e-crop bookings for crop cultivation are registered by September.

Farmers in the district have only tilled about 15,000 hectares out of the Kharif season’s normal area of 65,386 hectares, as they have been anticipating rainfall since sowing the seeds. The lack of rain has led to diminishing groundwaters across the district, thus impacting borewell cultivation.

“We have lost hope of obtaining profitable prices for crops such as rice, groundnut, cotton, and pulses this year. There is a noticeable lack of enthusiasm among farmers, with even partially planted crops succumbing to hot weather,” said Chinna Ramesh, a young farmer of Kalakada mandal.

The farmers also express dismay over the drastic fall in groundnut cultivation across the district — groundnut acreage has reduced by over 50% in this season. One of the affected farmers, Reddappa from Rayachoti, said that despite preparing for sowing groundnut, turmeric, and other seeds since June, the absence of rain has hindered progress.

Mitigating losses

Several farmers of the Rayachoti division, which bore the brunt of deficit rainfall, urged the government to provide due support to them.

Meanwhile, the Agriculture Department officials predicted sufficient rainfall September’s first week onward. A senior official said that farmers were advised to cultivate groundnut crops and spray the fields with a proper portion of the urea, which could preserve the crops for two weeks in case of a delay in rainfall.

To mitigate losses, some farmers are registering their e-crops and other records to avail of the government’s investment assistance. The district has recorded 70% e-crop registration, with 10,400 quintals of various seeds already sanctioned.