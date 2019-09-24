Deficit nearly wiped out, more rains predicted over Seema

With five days of rain in several parts of Rayalaseema, the rainfall deficit for the current monsoon has been wiped out. Chittoor district recorded 23% excess, Kurnool district 2.5% excess, Kadapa -2.9% deficit and Anantapur -15% deficit (which is normal). Further, there is a cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal along south coastal Andhra Pradesh.

The cyclonic circulation will aid in rainfall over entire Rayalaseema for the next three days, predicts Rekulakunta agrometeorologist S. Malleswari Sadhineni. The activity may decrease beginning September 27. However, she adds, several weather models predict further rains till October 5.

Tanks getting filled

As on Monday, the cumulative rainfall in Anantapur district was 256.3 mm against a normal of 301.4 mm; 428.1 mm in Kurnool against normal of 417.7 mm; 354.9 mm against 365.4 mm in Kadapa and 488.9 mm against 397.6 mm in Chittoor district.

The five days of rain has given hope to farmers for a full-fledged sowing in Rayalaseema districts from September-end. Groundnut and horse gram seeds along with Bengal gram are being readied by the Agriculture Department.

The minor irrigation tanks have also begun filling in Anantapur district with 1,757.83 mcft water getting stored in 128 water bodies against their capacity of 4,787.63 mcft and it augurs well for the district, says Superintending Engineer Maqbool.

While 70 tanks filled between 50% and 100%, 88 tanks filled up to 25% of their capacity. The Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) and the Tungabhadra High Level Canal have supplied 782.11 mcft to 39 minor irrigation tanks, while the total stored volume was 1,043.57 mcft as on Monday, he adds.

Officials’ advice

In the Rayalaseema region, mainly Bengal gram can be sown in black soils under residual moisture of the current rains in Kurnool, Kadapa and Anantapur districts, say Joint Director of Agriculture Habib Basha and agrometeorologist S. Malleswari Sadhineni.

Groundnut sowing in rabi season usually begins by end of October or in the beginning of November. Farmers in Kurnool and Kadapa will go for black gram crop. Jowar sowing also will continue in black soils and it can be grown in medium depth red soils where good rainfall is received now, they point out.

Chittoor farmers can go for horse gram, while these rains are good for tobacco farmers in Kurnool and Prakasam districts, says Ms. Malleswari.