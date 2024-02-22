Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address BJP’s ‘Praja Poru’ meeting in Eluru on February 27

February 22, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Andhra Pradesh on February 27 to address the ‘Praja Poru’, a meeting of the BJP’s both-level cadre, to be organised in Eluru, according to party State president D. Purandeswari.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ms. Purandeswari said that arrangements were being made for the meeting. She said the party would highlight the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and the assistance it lent for the development of Andhra Pradesh at the meeting, and seek people’s support.

The party would also explain to the people about the Centre’s share in the schemes / programmes being implemented in the State. The Union government released funds for the development of every district. The State government, on the other hand, could not fulfil the promises it made to the people, she said, and exhorted the people to vote for the BJP for development of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notwithstanding the alliances, the cadre was geared up for the elections, she said, and added that the party was prepared to contest from all the constituencies in the State.

Referring to the bogus voters in the electoral lists, she said that the BJP would not allow the officials responsible for it to go scot-free. The BJP had already complained to the Election Commission of India with necessary proof. The officials who had not followed the rule book during the byelection to Tirupati were suspended, she said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.