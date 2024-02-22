GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address BJP’s ‘Praja Poru’ meeting in Eluru on February 27

Party is geared up for the elections and is prepared to contest from all the constituencies in the State, says BJP State president Purandeswari

February 22, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
BJP State president D. Purandeswari addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday.

BJP State president D. Purandeswari addressing the media in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Andhra Pradesh on February 27 to address the ‘Praja Poru’, a meeting of the BJP’s both-level cadre, to be organised in Eluru, according to party State president D. Purandeswari.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Ms. Purandeswari said that arrangements were being made for the meeting. She said the party would highlight the achievements of the NDA government at the Centre and the assistance it lent for the development of Andhra Pradesh at the meeting, and seek people’s support.

The party would also explain to the people about the Centre’s share in the schemes / programmes being implemented in the State. The Union government released funds for the development of every district. The State government, on the other hand, could not fulfil the promises it made to the people, she said, and exhorted the people to vote for the BJP for development of the State.

Notwithstanding the alliances, the cadre was geared up for the elections, she said, and added that the party was prepared to contest from all the constituencies in the State.

Referring to the bogus voters in the electoral lists, she said that the BJP would not allow the officials responsible for it to go scot-free. The BJP had already complained to the Election Commission of India with necessary proof. The officials who had not followed the rule book during the byelection to Tirupati were suspended, she said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.