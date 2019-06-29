Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrives in Visakhapatnam on maiden visit

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was accorded a rousing reception at the INS Dega airport and naval base here during his maiden visit to the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) on June 29.

On arrival, he was given a ceremonial welcome by the Navy. He was received by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh, Eastern Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, Commissioner of Police Rajeev Kumar Meena, District Collector V. Vinay Chand and others.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to arrive to make a courtesy call on him.

Mr. Singh arrived here by a special aircraft and later flew to the Naval Base in a helicopter. He will fly to New Delhi on the afternoon of June 30.

He is expected to review the activities of ENC during his stay in the city.

Visakhapatnam assumes strategic importance in the defence sector as it houses the headquarters of the ENC, the Hindustan Shipyard Limited, the ship building centre of the nuclear-powered submarine Arihant, the Naval Alternative Operational Base at Rambilli and the main base of marine commandos.