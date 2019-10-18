Defectors have no right to talk about Naidu: Uma

The leaders who left the Telugu Desam Party to join other political parties have no moral right to criticise the president of the party and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, said former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Mr. Rao said that the TDP was elected to power five times and was made to sit in the Opposition four times since its inception in 1983. Whatever was the verdict of the voters, the party worked with full commitment for the welfare of people and development of the State. However, some leaders who grew only because of the party were today criticising Mr. Naidu and the TDP, he said.

Several Rajya Sabha members and some former MLAs shifted their loyalties after the election. And some of them were now criticising Mr. Naidu and the TDP, he pointed out.

They had no moral right to criticise the party as they were members of it till recently, Mr. Rao said.

The TDP workers were ready for threats and cases being filed against them, and being in the Opposition was not new to them. But they would not tolerate criticism from leaders who defected to other parties, he said.