ADVERTISEMENT

Defeat TDP-JSP combine and YSR Congress Party in polls, Left parties urge people of Andhra Pradesh

February 09, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

CPI, CPI(M) criticise Telugu Desam Party and Jana Sena Party for trying to forge an alliance with the BJP

The Hindu Bureau

CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna, CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao and CPI(M) State leader Y.V. Rao addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of  India- Marxist (CPI-M) have called upon people to defeat the TDP-JSP combine and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) in the State. They have urged people to vote for Left-secular forces in the Assembly and General elections. 

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, CPI State secretary K. Ramakrishna and CPI(M) State secretary V. Srinivasa Rao found fault with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Jana Sena Party (JSP) for their plans to forge ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  The BJP did a gross injustice to Andhra Pradesh. Despite this, the TDP-JSP were craving for an  alliance with the BJP. Similarly, the YSRCP rule turned out to be autocratic and anti people. The people have to understand that they would hardly witness any progress and development if TDP-JSP and YSRCP were voted to power, they said.

The BJP-led NDA government at the Centre did not accord Special Category Status (SCS) to the State. Also, it was poised to sell away the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant. It would sound death knell to the TDP to go for a poll alliance. The onus lies on the TDP to tell the people how it would sail with the BJP, which was responsible for poor progress and under development in the State. The TDP should tell the people why it walked out of the NDA in 2019 and what happened to those problems and issues now,  they said, adding, the Left parties would organise a conference in Vijayawada on February 20 on the political developments in Andhra Pradesh.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US