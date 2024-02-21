GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Defeat TDP, JSP and YSRCP in A.P., and NDA at Centre’ 

February 21, 2024 02:18 am | Updated 02:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The Hindu Bureau

A State-level meeting organised by the Left parties has adopted a resolution to dethrone the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre. 

The Communist Party of India (CPI) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPIM) organised the meeting opposing the Telugu Desam Party (TDP)-Jana Sena Party (JSP), BJP alliance, here on Tuesday.

The speakers said that BJP-led NDA and INDIA Bloc would be facing each other in general elections. The people should teach a lesson to the political parties that were fuelling communal and caste tensions and passions in the country. Attempts were being made to divert the attention of public from its failures with the construction of Ayodhya Ram Mandir and Gyan Vapi mosque issues.

The Article 370, which was safeguarding the Jammu and Kashmir, was abrogated. The rising prices of essential commodities, unemployment, parading women in Manipur, privatisation of public sector companies, were some of the failures, they said.

With regard to Andhra Pradesh, the BJP at the Centre did nothing. Despite this, the TDP, JSP were eager to join hands with the BJP, they alleged. Same was the case with the ruling YSRCP. Though gross injustice was being done to Andhra Pradesh, the TDP, YSRCP and JSP had been kowtowing before the BJP. It was a necessary defeat the BJP to save the nation, they said and urged the people to support secular and democratic forces by defeating TDP, YSRCP and JSP  in the State. 

CPI national secretary K Narayana, CPI state secretary K Ramakrishna, CPIM state secretary V. Srinivasa Rao, AICC working committee member Gidugu Rudra Raju, former Minister Vadde Shobanadreeswara Rao, Jai Bharat National Party president VV Lakshmi Narayana, Pratyeka Hoda Sadhana Samithi leader Chalasani Srinivas and others spoke.

