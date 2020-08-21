Defamatory posts will not be tolerated: BJP

VIJAYAWADA

‘Party preparing to initiate action against mischief-mongers’

The State BJP has warned those resorting to malicious propaganda against the Central government and the party’s national and State leaders of criminal action.

“If the mischief-mongers are employees, the party will bring their actions to the notice of top administrators of the organisations (public or private) concerned, requesting them to initiate disciplinary proceedings,” the party said in a release.

It further alleged that some persons were making baseless allegations and posting defamatory messages on the Central government and the party leaders on the social media platforms with political motives.

“The party is identifying and keeping track of the social media accounts through which a slanderous campaign has been unleashed on it, and is preparing to take necessary action,” the release added.

“If the persons targeting the party are residents of foreign countries, it will pass on information about them and the objectionable content published by them to the Indian embassies to facilitate appropriate action,” the release warned.