Defamatory news: G.O. empowering Secretaries to file cases issued

The State government on Wednesday issued orders empowering the Secretaries to issue a rejoinder, file complaints and appropriate cases, if need be, against defamatory news items published /telecast/ posted in the print / electronic / social media pertaining to their respective departments.

The government accorded permission to them to file cases through the public prosecutor. The government, in G.O. 2430, said that instances had come to its notice that certain print, electronic and social media were deliberately trying to tarnish the image of the government and the government officials by spreading false, baseless and defamatory news with mala fide interest. In order to see that true and correct information reached the people, the government, vide G.O. Rt.No.938 issued in 2007, had empowered the Special Commissioner, I&PR, to file cases under appropriate sections of the law.

The government, however, felt that the Secretaries with thorough knowledge of the affairs of their respective departments were better placed to issue rejoinders, file complaints and appropriate cases, if need be, through the public prosecutor after following the due process of law.

The Secretaries also had the power and wherewithal to order inquiries to establish the veracity of the news reports / posts, the G.O. said.