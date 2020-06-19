Defamation notices to Naidu, Ramoji, Vemuri

VIJAYAWADA

19 June 2020

The State government on Friday issued legal notices to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for allegedly making defamatory statements against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Ushodaya Enterprises founder-director Ch. Ramoji Rao and Ushodaya Publications editor M. Nageswara Rao for publishing them in Eenadu newspaper.

In the notices served on behalf of Commissioner and ex-officio secretary (consumer affairs and civil supplies) K. Sasidhar, High Court Special Public Prosecutor K. Srinivasa Reddy said Mr. Naidu made objectionable comments on Mr. Jagan with regard to the supply of sand and that a contract for supplying bags used to distribute commodities under the PDS was awarded to a company owned by the Chief Minister.

Mr. Naidu and the others were asked to issue an unconditional apology and get the same published within seven days of receipt of the notice or face criminal prosecution.

Another notice

Through a separate legal notice, the government demanded an apology from Mr. Naidu, Mr. Ramoji Rao, and Andhra Jyothi editor Vemuri Radhakrishna for making malicious statements that mining leases for Saraswati Power located in Dachepalli mandal of Guntur district were extended for 50 years through blatant violation of norms as the company was owned by Mr. Jagan.