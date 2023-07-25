ADVERTISEMENT

Defamation case filed against Pawan Kalyan

July 25, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 11:16 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A woman volunteer stated in her petition that Mr. Kalyan's allegation that the volunteers were involved in the disappearance of women, girls and human trafficking caused her mental agony and tarnished the image of the lakhs of volunteers rendering government services

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

The case was registered under Sections 499, 500, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, with a demand that Pawan Kalyan should corroborate his allegation in the court.  File | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A defamation case has been filed against Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan after the leader made ‘objectionable’ comments against the ward and village volunteers at Eluru on July 9.

A woman volunteer stated in her petition that Mr. Kalyan’s allegation that the volunteers were involved in the disappearance of women, girls and human trafficking caused her mental agony and tarnished the image of the lakhs of volunteers rendering government services.

The case was registered under Sections 499, 500, 504 and 505 of the Indian Penal Code, with a demand that Mr. Kalyan should corroborate his allegation in the court. 

The State government said that Mr. Kalyan owed an explanation over the “wild allegation” against the volunteers.

Also, the AP Women’s Commission had issued notices to Mr. Kalyan, saying that by making a sweeping remark on the comments, he intended to create a sensation to derive political mileage.

