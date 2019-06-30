Andhra Pradesh

Deer skin seized, one held

The Anantapur district police on Sunday arrested a person on the charge of killing a deer and skinning it at an agriculture field at Vidapanakal.

According to Vajrakarur police sub-inspector D. Srinivasulu, on credible information that some persons were indulging in poaching, the police kept a vigil and nabbed the person, Gopi, a resident of Bellary in Karnataka. The police seized the deer skin and pieces of its meat when it was about to be transported on a two-wheeler.

The SI said two of this accomplices -- Siva and Veeranna -- both from Bellary escaped with the gun. A case was registered and investigation is on.

