Deepotsavam enthralls

VIZIANAGARAM

27 November 2021 23:36 IST

Kartheeka Deepotsavam organised in the form of Shiva Dhanassu at the Sri Rama temple at Ramanarayanam here on Saturday enthralled hundreds of devotees who gathered to witness the event.

The temple constructed in the form of Lord Rama’s bow was decorated with lights of various hues.

The temple trust chairperson Narayanam Nagaratnamma and other members coordinated the arrangements for the devotees who came from different parts of the North Andhra region.

