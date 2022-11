Ramanarayanam temple was decorated with lights in the form of Lord Rama’s bow in Vizianagaram on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Karteeka Deepotsavam was celebrated in Ramanarayanam temple at Y Junction of Vizianagaram, on November 6, (Sunday).

The event was held as part of the celebrations of auspicious month of Karteekam and lights were arranged in the form of Lord Rama’s bow, providing an eye feast for hundreds of devotees.

Temple trustee Narayanam Srinivas and others made elaborate arrangements for the festival of lights.