November 07, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST - TIRUMALA

‘Deepavali’ festivities at the Tirumala temple of Lord Venkateswara will take off with the performance of the customary ritual ‘Asthanam’ between 7.00 am and 9.00 am on November 12.

In connection with the mega religious event the TTD has cancelled the performance of all kinds of arjitha sevas inside the temple.