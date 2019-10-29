Deepavali Asthanam performed

Deepavali Asthanam was on Sunday performed at the hill temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The ritual was observed to Lord Malayappa and his two divine consorts seated atop the Sarva Bhoopala Vahanam right front of the main deity at bangaru vakili inside the sanctum sanctorum.

The ceremony was also marked by the presentation of new silk robes to the main deity as well as the processional deities by the pontiffs of the temple.

Both the Pedda and Chinna Jeeyars, Addl EO A.V. Dharma reddy, CVSO Gopinath Jetti, Dy EO (T) Harindranath were prominent among those who took part in the event.