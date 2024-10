The temple of Lord Venkateswara is being spruced up for the Deepavali on October 31.

In connection with the festival, the customary Asthanam will be observed at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the cancellation of the VIP break on the festival day and declared that no recommendation letters will be entertained on the previous day on October 30. However, those falling under the protocol category will be provided eligible privileges.

