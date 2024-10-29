GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deepavali Asthanam at Tirumala on October 31

Published - October 29, 2024 06:45 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
The temple of Lord Venkateswara is being spruced up for the Deepavali on October 31.

In connection with the festival, the customary Asthanam will be observed at Bangaru Vakili inside the temple. 

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has announced the cancellation of the VIP break on the festival day and declared that no recommendation letters will be entertained on the previous day on October 30. However, those falling under the protocol category will be provided eligible privileges.

