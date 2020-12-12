Deeparadhana organised in Vizag by TTD

‘Sahasra Kartika Deeparadhana’ was organised by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Hindu Dharma Prachara Parishad and SVBC channel at MGM Park on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

TTD Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said ‘Gudiko Gomatha’ programme was launched by TTD during the auspicious Kartika month.

As part of the programme, the TTD will give one cow to each temple. The programme was launched at Sri Kanakadurga temple in Vijayawada. He said the programme will be launched in Telangana in a couple of days and will soon be launched in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. He said every year, they will conduct the Srivari Kartika Sahasra Depotsavam.

Member of Parliament B Satyavati, MLAs Gudivada Amarnadh, Tippala Nagireddy and Karanam Dharmasri, and other leaders were present.

Earlier, Mr. Subba Reddy along with Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao reviewed the progress of works at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple which is under construction at Rushikonda.

Mr. Subba Reddy said the temple was nearing completion and will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said officials were asked to complete the pending works on a war footing. He said the temple was being constructed on a 10-acre site. While the main temple was being constructed on 1.5 acres, the remaining land was earmarked for parking.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said the temple was being constructed at a cost of ₹28 crore. Visakhapatnam was being developed as a spiritual and international city, he said. MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana was present.