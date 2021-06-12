Deep well discovered at Kondaveedu Fort

Reddi kings are said to have built many such wells in the State

A deep well, probably dating back to the 14th-16th century, has been found at the Kondaveedu Fort. Known as Vapi in Sanskrit, it is different from the usual wells as it has stairs for people to get down and fetch water.

Preliminary findings reveal that the well could have been dug by the Reddi kings or Nawabs of Golconda.

“The well measures 100 feet in length with 25 feet width and four chambers. The first chamber is 15 feet wide and has a depth of 35 feet, the second chamber has a depth of 20 feet. The well is located close to the king’s palace which means that the water drawn from the well was used in the palace. It could also have been used to feed elephants and horses, which were in large number. Many wells have been found atop the fort and they are deep, the probable origin for the adage, ‘Kondaveeti Chentadu’ (indicating a very long rope used for drawing water from a well),’’ says Kalli Siva Reddy, convener of the Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee.

It was also written in many books that the Reddi kings had dug many wells in many parts of the State. Such wells are found in East Godavari district. The 24-foot deep and 18-foot wide wells have water filled up to 12 feet. They are built with bricks.

“We have unearthed some wells by using local workers and we feel that many more could be found if the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) takes up excavation works,’’ says Mr. Siva Reddy.