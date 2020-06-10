Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle Complex opened in Vizag

The DSRV Complex in Visakhapatnam has been designed to store the assets in a rescue-ready state.

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 June 2020 23:03 IST

It will accommodate submarine rescue system and other assets

A Deep Submergence Rescue Vehicle (DSRV) Complex was inaugurated by Vice Admiral Atul Kumar Jain, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

Equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities, the complex is designed to accommodate the newly inducted submarine rescue system and store the DSRV assets in the rescue-ready state. The DSRV system consists of a submarine rescue vessel, a remote operations vehicle and side scan sonar and associated equipment. It has diver decompression chambers and hyperbaric medical equipment to decompress submariners after being rescued from sunken submarines. It can be mobilised by air or road to facilitate submarine rescue operationseven at distant locations.

The Indian Navy has inducted two such systems which will provide rescue cover to submarines on the east and west coast of India.

Currently, there are about 40 nations that operate submarines, of which only a few have submarine rescue capability in any form. The third generation submarine rescue capability of Indian Navy can be sought by the other navies for assistance during contingencies in the Indian Ocean Region.