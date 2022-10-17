‘Deep brain stimulation is life-changer for movement disorders caused by Parkinson’s’

The results are remarkable. DBS helps patients regain confidence and hope in life, added Dr. Ravi Gopal, who has performed over 300 DBS treatments.

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 17, 2022 05:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Centre for Excellence in Neurosciences, Bangalore director Ravi Gopal Varma, along with Ramesh Hospitals managing director P. Ramesh Babu, interacting with media in Vijayawada on Sunday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

ADVERTISEMENT

Global Centre for Excellence in Neurosciences, Bengaluru, Director Ravi Gopal Varma said that ‘Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)‘ treatment gives a new lease of life for people suffering from movement disorders caused by Parkinson’s disease and epilepsy.

Dr. Ravi Gopal, along with Ramesh Hospitals managing director P. Ramesh Babu and chief consultant (neurology) Major General (Retd.) Somasundaram Kumaravelu, interacted with the media on the sidelines of a Continuing Medical Education programme held in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Elaborating about the treatment, Dr. Ravi Gopal, who is also the lead-consultant neurosurgeon at Aster Hospitals, said that the first line of defence for Parkinson's disease and epilepsy is medication. In some cases, side effects of drugs are worse than the disease itself.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“The need for DBS arises in such cases. As part of DBS treatment, surgery is performed to implant electrodes and regulate abnormal impulses using a pacemaker like device placed in the chest area,” he said.

The results are remarkable. DBS helps patients regain confidence and hope in life, added Dr. Ravi Gopal, who has performed over 300 DBS treatments.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He said Aster and Ramesh Hospitals are forming a team to provide DBS treatment in the region. Though the cost of DBS treatment is high, the government and other organisations are extending support, doctors said.

The risk factor of DBS surgery is less than 5%, Dr. Ravi Gopal said. Dr. Kumaravelu said that over 70 lakh people in India suffer from Parkinson's disease.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app