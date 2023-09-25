Deendayal Upadhayaya strived hard to protect cultural nationalism in country: BJP

September 25, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM:

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Seva Pakhwada convener Bavireddi Shivaprasad Reddy on September 25 said that Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyaya had dedicated his life for the protection of cultural nationalism by taking up a novel programme Rasthra Dharma (National Duty) in the Year-1940. Along with Seva Pakhwada co-convener Bobbili Srinu, he offered floral tributes to Mr. Upadhyaya (1916-1968) portrait on the occasion of latter’s birth anniversary.

BJP senior leaders Kusumanchi Subbarao, Sambara Lakshminarasimham, Ippili Gopalakrishna and others were present. BJP Vizianagaram district president Nadukuditi Eswara Rao took up service activities in Etcherla constituency and urged the party leaders and activists to study the biography of Mr. Upadhyay.

In another programme organised in Srikakulam, BJP Srikakulam district president Birlangi Umamaheswara Rao said that Deendaya’s ideology had a laid a strong foundation for Bharatiya Jana Sangh which had become BJP on April 6, 1980.