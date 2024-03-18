ADVERTISEMENT

Decomposed carcass of a leopard found at Duppaduragutta hillocks in Anantapur

March 18, 2024 06:56 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, says District Forest Officer Sandeep Gundala after conducted an inquiry and postmortem

The Hindu Bureau

The decomposed carcass of a leopard found at Duppaduragutta hillocks of Settur mandal in Anantapur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

The carcass of a male leopard was found in the Duppaduragutta hillocks of Settur mandal, located 70 km from here on Monday, local shepherds reported to forest officials.

Upon arriving at the scene, senior forest officials conducted an inquiry and postmortem of the leopard; District Forest Officer (DFO) Sandeep Gundala explained that the condition of the carcass suggested that it had died around ten days prior.

“While scavenging animals had eaten parts of the leopard’s remains, its claws, canines, pelt, and other parts were untainted, which indicates that the leopard was not killed by hunters or poachers. The area where the carcass was found is not a forest but rather a revenue-administered hillock. We are conducting veterinary examinations to determine the exact cause of death,” the DFO said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US