Decommissioned Tu-142 M installed on Kakinada beach

The Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAM) has successfully completed the reinstallation of the decommissioned Tupolev Tu-142 M aircraft with the support of experts from Tamil Nadu-based Taneja Aerospace and Aviation Limited.
The reinstallation of the aircraft has been achieved within three weeks.
The 100-tonne aircraft has been reinstalled on the three-acre campus on the Kakinada beach, where the aircraft museum is being set up by the Godavari Urban Development Authority (GUDA). In Andhra Pradesh, two aircraft museums have been set up in Visakhapatnam and Kakinada, facilitating public access to the interior of the Tu-142 M.
“The installation of the aircraft has been completed successfully. Technically, the aircraft is standing on its own at the museum site. The facilities for the visitors and beautification of the museum campus are in progress,” APUIAM Senior Manager Chetan Yarlagadda told The Hindu.
APUIAM is the agency tasked with the installation, refurbishment and beautification of the aircraft museum that will be maintained and operated by GUDA.
“A date is to be fixed for the inauguration of the aircraft museum. Talks will be held with the State government to finalise the date soon after the scheduled urban body elections are over,” GUDA vice-chairman A. Raveendranath said.
