Declogging, weeding and repair of drains and canals to begin soon in Andhra Pradesh

Works worth ₹79.01 crore will be undertaken; tenders will be finalised in a week and works will be completed within a fortnight after that, say officials

Published - June 26, 2024 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao
A portion of Eluru Canal infested with water hyacinth in Vijayawada.

A portion of Eluru Canal infested with water hyacinth in Vijayawada. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

The Water Resources Department (WRD) will undertake cleaning and de-clogging of canals and drains in Andhra Pradesh soon. The department has invited short tenders for the weeding work and minor repairs in the canals and drains.

According to information, the Andhra Pradesh government would undertake the works worth ₹79.01 crore on an emergency basis this year. More than 790 works would be taken up through the short tenders. These works should have been completed during the summer. However, the department could not invite the tenders for various reasons including the general elections. 

In an attempt to ensure free flow of water till the tail-end, the government has asked the officials to clear the water hyacinth from the canals within a fortnight before the release of irrigation water.  The tenders would be finalised in a week, and the works are scheduled to be completed in a fortnight. These works include weeding and desilting of canals if required, repair of sluices and replacement of shutters, sources said. 

Engineer in Chief R. Satish Kumar said that 420 works worth ₹38.48 crore would be undertaken in the Godavari Delta.  Tenders would be opened in a week. The contractors would be appointed in a day or two after the tenders are opened. The undivided East and West Godavari districts have 14 and 11 main canals respectively. Apart from these, the Godavari Delta has 104 medium drains and 849 minor drains. The scandal and drains would be weeded, he said. 

Water Resouces Department Vijayawada Circle Superintending Engineer T. Prasad Babu said that 123 works worth ₹26 crore would be undertaken in the Krishna Delta. 

Meanwhile, Water Resouces Department North Coast Chief Engineer Sambangi Sugunakara Rao said that 60 works worth ₹45 lakh would be taken up in the Vamsadhara river. “Some works are going on. The works will continue till the end of the kharif season,” he said.  

The Godavari Delta has an ayacut of 10.13 lakh acres, while the Krishna Delta has an ayacut of 13.08 lakh acres.  Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu has asked the officials to take up work within the next 10 days to clean and clear the canals and drains so there will not be flooding during the rainy season, besides ensuring the supply of water to the tail-end land of every canal.

