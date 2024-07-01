Declare Tirupati as ‘temple city’, actor Suman urges Andhra Pradesh government

Actor Suman has appealed to the NDA government in the State to declare Tirupati as a ‘temple city’, a tag that can help maintain spirituality in the abode of Lord Venkateswara.

Speaking to the media during his recent visit to Sri Govindaraja Swamy temple here, the actor wished good days for the State, with the Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu taking over its reins. He appealed to Mr. Naidu to create local employment to enable the youth settle in their native places, which he said would also curb exodus to cities.

On behalf of the film industry, Mr. Suman requested the government to develop decentralised film studios across the State to help amateurs engaged in the field of short films, television serials, web series and reality shows.

ISKCON’s invitation

Meanwhile, International Society for Krsna Consciousness (ISKCON) representatives invited Mr. Suman to participate in the Sri Krishna Janmashtami celebrations slated to be held in a big way at the Lotus Temple in Tirupati from August 25 to 27, the last day observed as ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada’s 128th appearance day.

“Prabhupada visited Tirumala temple in 1974 as a state guest and we are observing the golden jubilee of his visit to Tirupati. It is a milestone day for the ISKCON’s Tirupati unit”, said its Public Relations Officer Leelaparayana Das, while inviting Mr. Suman for the event, to which the latter responded in the positive.

