Declare Hyderabad as joint capital of A.P. and Telangana for 30 more years, students’ body urges Prime Minister Modi  

The world-class capital proposed at Amaravati is yet to materialise even as only two years are left for the joint capital deadline, says APVJAC president Rayapati Jagadeesh

The Hindu Bureau ONGOLE
November 11, 2022 19:38 IST

Andhra Pradesh Vidyarthi Joint Action Committee (APVJAC) has demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should declare Hyderabad as the joint capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for 30 more years during his two-day visit to the State, beginning November 11 (Friday).

“Thanks to political wrangle, the world-class capital proposed at Amaravati, for which the Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone, is yet to see the light of the day even as only two years are left for the joint capital deadline,” APVJAC president Rayapati Jagadeesh told the media here on November 11 (Friday), adding that the youth of the State were ‘facing a bleak future’.

It is time the Prime Minister redeemed his poll promises, including the Special Category Status (SCS), said the leader of the outfit which had waged a struggle during the movement for united Andhra Pradesh.

“It is unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs have failed in exerting pressure on the Centre to ensure implementation of assurances made to the State at the time of bifurcation,” he alleged.

