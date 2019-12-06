Andhra Pradesh

Declare ‘health emergency’ in Nellore district, demands TDP

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party has demanded declaration of ‘health emergency’ in Nellore district following a sharp rise in dengue cases.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, TDP district spokesman Anam Venkatramana Reddy said both private and government hospitals were overflowing with patients suffering from dengue and other viral fevers.

While patients opted for rapid solid phase immuno-chromatographic test to know the result quickly, the government recorded dengue cases based on enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) in government hospitals with a view to understate the incidence of the dreaded disease, he charged.

“It is high time the government declared health emergency and took urgent steps to bring under control the incidence of dengue and other viral fevers,” he said.

