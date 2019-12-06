Declare ‘health emergency’ in Nellore district, demands TDP

The Opposition Telugu Desam Party has demanded declaration of ‘health emergency’ in Nellore district following a sharp rise in dengue cases.
Addressing the media here on Thursday, TDP district spokesman Anam Venkatramana Reddy said both private and government hospitals were overflowing with patients suffering from dengue and other viral fevers.
While patients opted for rapid solid phase immuno-chromatographic test to know the result quickly, the government recorded dengue cases based on enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) in government hospitals with a view to understate the incidence of the dreaded disease, he charged.
“It is high time the government declared health emergency and took urgent steps to bring under control the incidence of dengue and other viral fevers,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.