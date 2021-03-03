‘Declare Chittoor civic body results only after verifying video recording’

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the State Election Commission (SEC) to declare the results of the Chittoor Municipal Corporation only after scrutiny of video recordings and thorough enquiry.
In a letter to the SEC on Wednesday, Mr. Naidu alleged that the YSRCP leaders had openly claimed that the nominations of the TDP candidates would be withdrawn either through forgery or impersonation in order to ensure unanimous wins.
“All the TDP candidates have submitted B Forms before the stipulated time. The YSRCP leaders are allegedly adopting dubious methods such as forgery and impersonation to withdraw the nominations of the TDP candidates without their knowledge,” Mr. Naidu alleged.
“The YSRCP henchmen, in connivance with a section of the officials / police, are adopting such methods,” he alleged.
The SEC has issued directions to video record the withdrawal of nominations, which in turn are preserved.
“However, such video recording is not taking place wherever the YSRCP supported candidates are attempting forced unanimous elections. These forced and illegitimate unanimous elections are taking place after the stipulated time,” Mr. Naidu alleged.
He urged the SEC to act swiftly and take action against the persons responsible for such withdrawals.
