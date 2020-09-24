Declaration rule at Tirumala must apply to Jagan too, says TDP

‘Govt. silent over attacks on shrines’

TDP leaders on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer demanding that the rule stipulating non-Hindus to sign a declaration before entering the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala be applicable to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as well.

At a press conference here, former Minister Kalava Srinivasulu and Anantapur Urban MLA Vaikuntham Prabhakar Chowdhary alleged that the YSRCP government was hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community by remaining a silent spectator to incidents like desecraton of idols at Pithapuram, burning of the chariot at Antarvedi, and theft of silver lion idols at Vijayawada.

“Let the Chief Minister give a statement that he would take all measures to ensure the sentiments of Hindus are not hurt through such incidents,” Mr. Srinivasulu said.

The TDP Polit Buro member alleged that Hindus did not have faith in Mr. Jagan, and said that no such incident ever took place during the TDP regime as the party believed in secular politics.

“From the time of taking oath as Chief Minister till entering the Tirumala temple, Mr. Jagan had been deviating from the traditions and hurting the sentiments of Hindus, he alleged, and said that people would give their verdict in the next elections based on these actions.

Asked if the TDP was supporting the BJP in this agitation, Mr. Srinivasulu said that there was no political mileage being drawn out of these statements and asserted that the TDP would be the only alternative to YSRCP whenever elections are held.