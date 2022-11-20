Decks cleared to revamp Bhavani Island into major tourist destination

November 20, 2022 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Decks are being cleared to give the much-awaited facelift to Bhavani Island perched on the banks of Krishna River in Vijayawada. The Government is working on an ambitious plan to groom the island into a major tourist destination by integrating six other islands in the vicinity.

Life gradually returns to the island which was closed to the public in July this year due to floods that inundated parts of it. The place was thrown open to the public recently, but repairs are still being carried out to the play and entertainment equipment that was damaged in the flood waters.

A short ferry ride from Punnami ghat, the picturesque island on the river, considered a prized possession of Andhra Pradesh tourism, has continued to remain a ‘not fully explored’ lagoon with vast scope for development. It is a lush green 270-hectare sprawl endowed with a rich bio-diversity of local flora and a unique riparian eco-system, which is home to many species of birds.

New attractions

After leaving the island in a prolonged state of neglect, the government, through the Bhavani Island Tourism Corporation (BITC), spent ₹50 crores to lay CC roads and pathways, install lights and develop landscaping. Selfie points, wall gardens, a floral clock, a maze garden, a multi-media gaming zone, a robotic Jurassic Park, a mirror maze, a golf court simulator and cricket in Virtual Reality mode, besides play zones and other attractions for kids, are some of the new features that dot the island now.

A master plan designed by Studio POD, a Mumbai-based city planning, urban design and architecture firm, envisages the development of multiple features like open parks, an exclusive bird park, a botanical garden and cultural facilities, including a museum showcasing local art and history, performance venues and amphitheatres for hosting regular music concerts and plays.

“Out of the total 650 acres of the island, we are now utilising only 130 acres. The idea is to speckle the entire sprawl with adventure and entertaining activities”K. Kanna BabuManaging Director of APTDC

A retail hub comprising a mix of shops, cafes and restaurants would also come up at the island. “Out of the total 650 acres of the island, we are now utilising only 130 acres. The idea is to speckle the entire sprawl with adventure and entertaining activities,” says K. Kanna Babu, Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) and CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Authority (APTA).

“A solar power park is also in the plan to meet the energy requirements of all the facilities proposed to be developed on the island. Boardwalks and nature trails will form a network alongside the pathways to provide a different experience to the visitors. Ä toy train route will give a view of all the attractions at the island to the visitors,” says Mr. Kanna Babu.

Underscoring the importance of open space, a privilege for people coming here from concrete jungles, he says over 50 % of the island will be left as natural, untouched space.

Ropeway

Closure of the island, which is probably the only amusement place for people in and around Vijayawada city, during rains every year deprives fun-lovers access to the place due to the suspension of boating activity in the Krishna River by the Irrigation Department.

“We want to address this issue by starting a ropeway from the Indrakeeladri Hill to the Berm Park and from there to the island,” says Mr. Kanna Babu and informs that a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the project would be floated in a couple of weeks.

“Once that is done, we will be in a position to open the island from 9 a.m to 9 p.m.,” he says.

Some of the new features planned for the island will be developed in the PPP mode while for others, the Tourism wing will pump in funds.