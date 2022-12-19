Decks cleared for setting up of BEL unit at Palasamudram in Andhra Pradesh

December 19, 2022 12:24 am | Updated 12:24 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) independent director P.V. Parthasarathi said that decks have been cleared for the establishment of the Defence Systems Integrated Complex at Palasamudram in Sri Sathya Sai district of Andhra Pradesh, and added that a fund of ₹384 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a unit in the first phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on December 18 (Sunday), Mr. Parthasarathi said that at the BEL Investment Committee meeting chaired by him in Machilipatnam on Saturday, a decision was taken to provide ₹384 crore for the first phase construction of the BEL Complex in Palasamudram.

He said that way back in 2016, BEL procured 914 acres of land for manufacturing of a missile and radar testing centre but due to various issues including the one related to APIIC, the project did not take off for long. Now, all the issues have been resolved and the unit coming up is much bigger than the one planned in the past.

He said that in the Machilipatnam unit, BEL was making night-vision glasses which would be used by the armed forces. “We want to extend the facility with one more manufacturing unit and it will come up at Nimmaluru in Krishna district. At the new plant, we are going to use advanced technology to manufacture night-vision glasses. Employment opportunities will be created and the surrounding areas will also witness development activity,” Mr. Parthasarathi, who is also the BJP OBC Morcha national secretary, said.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keen on developing Andhra Pradesh and upcoming projects stand testimony to it, Mr. Parthasarathi said.

He said BEL provides over 350 products for the needs of the armed forces and half of them are manufactured by DRDO while the rest are developed by BEL. He said BEL has eight manufacturing units and 22 static business units across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT