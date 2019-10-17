Decks cleared for Guntur Police Commissionerate

All decks have been cleared for the upgradation of the Guntur Urban Police District into a Commissionerate.

The Guntur Urban Police District was carved out of Guntur Police District in 2010 by merging Mangalagiri, Guntur Rural Circle and Chebrolu circles. Guntur, along with Rajamahendravaram and Tirupati, have been bifurcated to form new Urban Police Districts, but of them, Guntur Urban Police District has undergone vast changes in recent years.

With rapid changes in the GUPD after the bifurcation of the State and with many State head offices located at Tadepalli and Mangalagiri, Guntur Urban Superintendent of Police P.H.D. Ramakrishna drafted the proposal and brought it to the notice of State Government.

After being examined by several senior officials, including the Principal Secretary of Home Department, and Director General of Police, the proposal has now reached the Chief Minister’s Office and a decision is expected to be taken shortly.

“Policing in Guntur Urban Police District has undergone dramatic changes and it is challenging for an officer at the rank of SP to monitor all aspects, including handling bandobust duties and attending to protocol as all VIPs including the Chief Minister, former CM, Chief Justice of High Court and Ministers are now in the Tadepalli-Mangalagiri region.

In addition, there are regular duties relating to law and order, crime and traffic,’’ said Mr. Ramakrishna.

If the proposal gets the nod of the Chief Minister, the Guntur Commissionerate will have an officer at the rank of Additional DG as Commissioner of Police who will be assisted by Deputy Commissioners of Police at the rank of SP handling law and order, crime and traffic.