Decks cleared for formation of agriculture boards

The government on Monday issued an order for the constitution of Agriculture Advisory Boards at the State, district and mandal levels. The State-level board will have Agriculture Minister as the chairman, Special Chief Secretary (agriculture) as vice-chairman and Commissioner of Agriculture as the member-convener.

The agriculture boards will advise the Agriculture, Horticulture and Sericulture Departments on crop diversification on the basis of market intelligence and agro-climatic zones and recommend support packages in case of crop diversification.

It will also suggest and guide the departments in adopting the best practices for improving net incomes of farmers, give advice on efficient utilisation of irrigation sources and improving the farm net income and augmenting export facilities of agriculture produce.

Food security

The boards will play a major role in ensuring food security and improve the nutritional status of population in general and address the domestic demand and supply gaps of agricultural commodities. The State-level Board will form a technical team consisting of experts in crop science and marketing who will analyse agro-climatic factors, cropping patterns and market trends obtained from fields and draft agenda for discussion at the State level.