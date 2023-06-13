Decks are being cleared for establishment of Central Tribal University

June 13, 2023 03:38 pm | Updated 03:38 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM:

With the reported pressure from the Union government for the immediate establishment of the Central Tribal University, Andhra Pradesh government, has decided to take some steps on a war footing to complete the land acquisition for the prestigious educational institution which was sanctioned almost nine years ago as per Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) Reorganisation Act of 2014.

The Union government officials including Secretary of Ministry of Education K. Sanjay Murthy held a meeting with Chief Secretary of A.P. K. Jawahar Reddy and others on April 4, 2023 for the immediate completion of the land acquisition for the project. The meeting has reportedly acted as a deterrent and made A.P. government to complete the land acquisition Chinamedapalli of Mentada mandal and Marrivalasa of Dattirajeru mandal.

The government has acquired 56,188 acres of land and paid around ₹31 crore compensation to the property owners. As initial decks were cleared, Vizianagaram district officials took up a boundary survey which is needed before handing over the land to the University which is currently functioning in old Andhra University centre, located on the outskirts of Fort City. Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi told The Hindu that the necessary infrastructure such as six-lane approach road, water and electric connectivity would be provided to begin the construction activity.

While speaking to The Hindu, The University Vice-Chancellor T.V. Kattimani thanked the Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for clearing the decks for the construction of the University. “As land acquisition is over, the Centre would be requested to initiate the construction process as early as possible. As funds are readily available, the construction could be taken by the Central agencies as per the rules and regulations of the Union government,” said Dr. Kattimani.

The district administration and university authorities are hopeful that the foundation laying ceremony would take place very soon as CM Jagan Mohan Reddy himself assured to do so in the public meeting held during the foundation ceremony of Bhogapuram international airport. Deputy Chief Minister Peedika Rajannadora indicated that a public meeting would be organised in Saluru constituency if Chief Minister would be able to adjust his time for the foundation ceremony. He felt that the University would be a boon for both Vizianagaram and Parvatipuram-Manyam district as it would have two routes from Saluru and Gajapathinagaram constituencies.

Meanwhile, Aam Admi Party-Vizianagaram District President K. Dayanand asked the government to take up the works immediately since it was the long-pending project. “The then TDP government acquired land and constructed a boundary wall in Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal in 2017-18. Changing the University’s location has led to six years delay. At least now, the government should speed up the process for the establishment of the University at least by 2024-25 academic year,” he added.

