Decision to set up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh is in tune with Sribagh Pact, says Minister

November 16, 2022 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Prakasam Zilla Parishad adopted a unanimous resolution on November 16 (Wednesday) in support of the decision of setting up three capitals in Andhra Pradesh to prevent ‘another division’ of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakasam district in-charge Minister Merugu Nagarjuna said that the Sribagh agreement reached between the leaders of the Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions on this day in 1937 stood as an inspiration for the three-capital decision taken by the YSRCP government to promote decentralised development of the State.

“The decision taken by the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government to locate the capital at Amaravati without taking into confidence all stakeholders had caused dissatisfaction among people from different parts of the region,” said the Minister.

Referring to the Maha Padaytra undertaken by the Amaravati farmers, Mr. Nagarjuna said, “The so called stir undertaken by fake farmers from the 29 villages in Amaravati was instigated by TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu. The agitation does not have the backing of the people at large,” said Mr. Nagarjuna.

It was the TDP which should take the blame for not completing the construction of the capital in five years and giving room for speculation with ulterior motives to benefit a section of people close to the party, he said.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson Buchepalli Venkayamma exhorted the people to support the State government’s decision to ensure ‘all-round development’ of the State.

Earlier in the day, the Minister, along with Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Anna Ram Babu, Karnam Balarama Krishnamurthy, P.J.R. Sudhakar Babu, took part in a rally on the arterial Trunk road. Thousands of people led by Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha assembled in-front of the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy. They also formed a human chain and raised slogans in support of the decentralised development of all regions of the State.