Decision to set up three capitals a politically expedient move, says BJP leader

December 04, 2022 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Central government had given financial assistance for the construction of the capital city, but the State took a politically expedient step of establishing three capitals, and if it went ahead with what was essentially decentralisation of administration, development of the State would come to a grinding halt, former BJP Rajya Sabha member T.G. Venkatesh said on Sunday.

Due to uncertainty prevailing in the State, and the kind of policy decisions being taken, investors were looking to Telangana as a preferred investment destination, he said while addressing the media here.

In fact, large-scale investments were being made in Telangana, for which the leaders of that State were taking credit, he observed.

Mr. Venkatesh said the Ministers and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders were deceiving people in the name of three capitals, which was evident from the doublespeak on shifting the High Court to Kurnool.

‘Rayalaseema continues to be backward’

He demanded that the government release a White Paper on what it had done for the development of Rayalaseema, and alleged that a host of issues concerning the parched region, which BJP State president Somu Veerraju highlighted in a letter to the Chief Minister recently, remain to be sorted out.

But the government claimed to have done a lot for the region even as its failures were conspicuous, he said.

Mr. Venkatesh said the condition of the Annamayya dam, which had burst due to floods the previous year, reflected the government’s negligence in ensuring proper upkeep of the projects that were crucial for curbing the drought menace in Rayalaseema.

The irrigation projects were only a part of the story, the government owed an explanation on the steps purportedly taken by it for the development of Rayalaseema, which continued to be backward after several decades of Independence, he said.