Decision to sell liquor a recipe for disaster: AIDWA

The Jagan Mohan Reddy government has jacked up the price of liquor by a whopping 75 % calling the steep hike a step towards the promised prohibition in a phased manner.

But the decision to allow liquor shops to open at the time of the lockdown which has deprived a vast population of its jobs and livelihoods, has not gone down well with many sections, especially women activists.

“If the government is sincere about implementing prohibition in the State, it should utilise the gap during the ongoing lockdown period. Since people have not had the opportunity to consume alcohol this long, it will be easy for them to kick the habit now,” said D. Rama Devi, Andhra Pradesh State secretary of All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA).

“We are planning to mount pressure on the government by roping in like-minded organisations,” she added.

Ms. Rama Devi said when shops selling essential commodities are allowed only for three hours daily, why are liquor outlets being kept open from morning to evening.

The AIDWA plans to make known its strong reservations against the government’s decision by meeting in small groups at Dharna Chowk here on Wednesday, maintaining physical distancing.

‘Disturbing reports’

“There are already disturbing reports that domestic violence has increased two-fold even during the lockdown period. The State decision will aggravate the problem. With no means of livelihood, desperate men will sell whatever household articles they can lay their hands on to buy liquor. We have been dealing with such cases on a regular basis. Incidents of domestic violence have a close connection with liquor sales,” said B. Keerthy, president of Vasavya Mahila Mandali.

“The entire police force is being used to enforce the lockdown. Who will look into domestic abuse cases that are bound to increase?” she wondered.

“Jacking up prices will not deter people from buying liquor. The government should think of alternative sources to fill its coffers,” said Prameelamma, a gynaecologist who also runs an NGO called Serve Train Educate People Society (STEPS) at Srikalahasti in Chittoor district.

Sai Padma, an advocate working for the social development sector in Visakhapatnam, termed the decision a “sure-fire recipe for spurt in domestic violence, drunken brawls and more significantly, more infections of the virus.”

Demanding a rollback of the decision, Ms. Padma has kicked off an online campaign, mobilising supporters through Change.org.