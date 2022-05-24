Decision to rename Konaseema a collective decision: Sajjala

While condemning the violence at Amalapuram, Adviser, Public Affairs, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that the decision to rename the name of newly formed district as B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district has been taken after all sections of society and all political parties supported the idea.

Speaking to media persons at Tadepalli, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said that certain anti-social elements had entered the agitation, and blamed the TDP for instigating the mob violence.

“The decision to name Konasema district as Dr. B.R. Ambedkar district has been taken after a wide range of consultations and all political parties have supported the idea. Now, it is surprising that such violence has been unleashed in Amalapuram,” said Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy.

He said that Dr B R Ambedkar was a towering personality and one of the most influential thinkers of modern age.